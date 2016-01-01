Launch Cyclops from your Slack channels

1-CLICK VIDEO CONFERENCING

WITH
PRODUCTIVITY APPSSCREEN SHARE ON STEROIDS APPPHYSICAL WHITEBOARD APPASK-ME-ANYTHING BOTAUDIO TRANSCRIPTION BOT

NO DOWNLOAD. NO LOGIN. UP TO 8 PEOPLE

Download Chrome
STEP 1: Click the red button above to start video or launch from Slack
STEP 2: Copy and share URL of the video page with people you want to invite
STEP 3: Add apps and be productive with your team. Get stuff done

Open platform

  • App directory with apps and bots
  • Add them to your meeting
  • Make meeting more productive and automated
  • Super simple to add / delete apps
  • Want to build an app on top of our platform? Contact us

Quick and secure

  • Works in your browser
  • Get up and running in seconds
  • Launch from here or from Slack
  • Low lag. Works peer-to-peer
  • Fully encrypted end-to-end

Screen sharing on steroids

  • See everyone's cursors
  • Draw and add text mark-ups
  • Take snapshot
  • Email or post to Slack

Broadcast physical whiteboard

  • Whiteboard as if team is in the same room
  • Point camera at whiteboard
  • Enhance content using Computer Vision
  • Draw and add text mark-ups
  • Take snapshot
  • Email or post to Slack

Chatbots, we have that too

  • Add the "@ask" bot to your meeting
  • Type @ask in the IM window, followed by your question
  • Example: "@ask what's the temperature in Boston right now?" or "@ask when is the next full moon?"
  • Answers will appear in a window that only you'll see

Real-time audio transcription

  • This transcribes what the speaker is saying
  • No more taking notes
  • Email or post transcript to Slack
  • Your meeting gets indexed and becomes searchable

